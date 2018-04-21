Peyton Royce says she didn’t like her Iconic partner Billie Kay at first

“We trained together at the same school. We went to the same high school. We had known each other. We had a little mini feud. We didn’t really like each other at first because we were the only two wrestling fans at our school, so we used to compete on who was the biggest fan. We used to see each other lining up to meet all the Superstars when they would come over to Australia. We really didn’t like each other at first. I was like, ‘She thinks she’s a bigger wrestling fan than me, oh sure her.’ We would line up for hours and hours meeting Rey Mysterio one time at a shopping center near us. She started training at the company I was at and as soon as we met we had this connection and this bond that is really indescribable. We became connected straight away.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

