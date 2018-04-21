Notes on CM Punk, Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy, and Colt Cabana

– WWE is currently in a $1 million defamation lawsuit against CM Punk and Colt Cabana due to Punk made some serious allegations against WWE and one of their medical staff member, Dr. Chris Amann. The case is currently set to go to trial on May 21.

– According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, one of the reasons Sasha Banks’ massive push ended is because her bad attitude backstage, with fans and even with the press.





