More on Ellering’s departure from the Authors of Pain

New details about Paul Ellering being separated from the Authors Of Pain have been revealed!

Originally, it was reported that WWE removed Ellering from the Authors Of Pain because Ellering didn’t want to do all the traveling that involves being on the main roster however that is NOT the case!

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE officials were the ones who took Ellering from AOP because they wanted the team to be on their own on the main roster. They also feel that Ellering’s presence would be better served in NXT helping prepare and groom up-and-coming tag teams.

(the Sp0tlight)

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)