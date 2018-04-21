ESPN’s predictions for the Wrestlemania 35 Card

ESPN has given their predictions for the Wrestlemania 35 Card

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

The Undertaker vs John Cena in a Career vs Career Match

Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Title

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Title

Chris Jericho vs Cien Almas

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn in a Hell in a Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs Rusev vs The Miz vs Shelton Benjamin vs Killain Dain vs Tye Dillinger in a Ladder Match for the United States Title

