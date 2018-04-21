D’Amore on El Patron’s departure: “It was obviously an unfortunate situation”

by Steve Gerweck

“It was obviously an unfortunate situation. When Alberto failed to show up to the event, we made our decision on a new main event for the show. It was important for us to give our fans, in a capacity crowd at the Sugar Mill in New Orleans, a great event, and we did not want them to focus on someone who wasn’t there. We wanted them to focus on the match we were giving. Those three guys went out, were so professional, and put on an amazing match. Then we sat down and huddled.”

source: SI.com

