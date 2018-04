Vader back in the hospital

We’re sad to report this morning that Vader is back in the hospital with pneumonia following his life-saving heart surgery.



“Damn I have bad news Iam bk in the hospital. pain is thru the roof and they say I have pneumonia.Cant breath.But Iam still fighting VADER TIME.”

source: angrymarks.com

