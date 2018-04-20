The updated Impact Wrestling Redemption PPV Card, PPV price announced

For Immediate Release – April 19, 2018

IMPACT Wrestling Presents ‘Redemption’ Live

this Sunday, April 22 on PPV

TORONTO | ORLANDO – IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, April 22 for Redemption, emanating from the IMPACT Zone in Orlando, Fla. The three-hour event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available globally on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and the FITE.tv live streaming app for a suggested retail price of $39.95.

For the first time ever, Redemption will be available exclusively in the U.K. for subscribers of the Global Wrestling Network (GWN) digital multi-platform app. A premium subscription is priced at US$7.99 with a 30-day free trial available for new members. Redemption will premiere exclusively on GWN in the U.K. on Wednesday, April 25 ahead of next week’s IMPACT! broadcast and will be available any time thereafter on-demand for subscribers.

The stacked line-up for Redemption includes:

-Austin Aries defends the IMPACT World Championship against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix in a triple threat rematch

-Matt Sydal defends the IMPACT X-Division Championship against Petey Williams

-Allie defends the IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Su Yung

-LAX (Santana & Ortiz) defends the IMPACT Tag Team Championship against Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

-Eddie Edwards, Moose & Tommy Dreamer face Sami Callihan & oVe (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) in the first-ever “House of Hardcore” match

-Brian Cage vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee in a six-way match

-Aerostar takes on Drago in an exclusive match presented by IMPACT Wrestling partner promotion Lucha Underground

The full Road to Redemption all-access special is currently available on YouTube, which takes a closer look at the pivotal matches set for Sunday’s monumental extravaganza.

VIP packages for Redemption are available at ShopIMPACT.com. The IMPACT Zone will also play host to four days of television tapings for the flagship weekly show IMPACT! from April 23 to April 26.

For more information on how to order Redemption, visit www.impactwrestling.com/redemption.

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)