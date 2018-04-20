The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking John Cena-Nikki Bella Relationship & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Bruno Sammartino Passes Away

*Glow Season 2 Announced

*UK King of the Ring Tournament Announcement

And More!

We looked at the biggest story of the week and that is the break up of Nikki Bella and John Cena. We talked about the rumors & facts and give our take on the entire situation and how it could play out on Total Bellas.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring the Superstar Shakeup, the Mellabration & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Candice LaRae against Zelina Vega, Lars Sullivan vs Killian Dain & More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

