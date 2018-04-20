The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking John Cena-Nikki Bella Relationship & More

Apr 20, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*Bruno Sammartino Passes Away
*Glow Season 2 Announced
*UK King of the Ring Tournament Announcement

And More!

We looked at the biggest story of the week and that is the break up of Nikki Bella and John Cena. We talked about the rumors & facts and give our take on the entire situation and how it could play out on Total Bellas.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring the Superstar Shakeup, the Mellabration & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Candice LaRae against Zelina Vega, Lars Sullivan vs Killian Dain & More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack041918.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Opinions     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Scott Steiner

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal