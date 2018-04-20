Terry Funk Remembers Bruno Sammartino

“Bruno was the one the people wanted. Bruno was the only guy that was worldwide. Back then, there were no champions that were worldwide, there were no TV stars that were worldwide. Even Andre The Giant, was he wanted at that time? No, there was only one person they wanted. That was Bruno, and he was legendary all the way around the world. Oh my god did I ever respect him. He was the guy, he was the real deal. Bruno was bigger than wrestling itself, and I really mean that. I would call Bruno the Joe DiMaggio of professional wrestling. He was phenomenal. He fought and fought, not for the promoter, but for his fellow athletes in the professional wrestling world.”

source: SI.com

