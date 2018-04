Shinsuke Nakamura says people don’t know what “strong style” really is

“A lot of people misunderstand what is ‘Strong Style’. Hard hit, stiff, I don’t think so. So, ‘Strong Style’ came from the Japanese wrestling founder Rikidozan. ‘Strong Style’ is a kind of philosophy, expression of emotion. I say something by wrestling. I express my emotion, like, what I think, what I feel by wrestling using real technique.”

source: WWE Chronicle

