Scott Steiner says Dixie Carter was a ‘dumb ass’ for hiring Hulk Hogan

“Unfortunately, that led me to my next incarnation was working for dumb ass Dixie Carter who brought in racist Hulk Hogan and all those other guys. That’s what killed it and ran it into the ground. I let my feelings be known and he put a lawsuit on me because of the stuff I was saying on Twitter about Hogan. It was all true, the piece of s— tried to get me arrested, saying that I assaulted his wife in an airport. Thank God they had cameras there. And that’s why I left TNA.”

source: 4/18/18 Conference call with Scott Steiner

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)