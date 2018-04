Scott Steiner hates scripted interviews

“Oh yeah. It’s some of the worst stuff you can do to curb somebody’s way to express their feelings, express their character and who they are. For the idiots who script interviews, that to me is a travesty. You are left with cookie cutter characters.”

source: 4/18/18 Conference call with Scott Steiner

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)