John Gaburick returns to work for WWE after departing Impact Wrestling

PWInsider is reporting that John Gaburick has returned to work for WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling at the end of last year.

Gaburick had a four-and-a-half-year stint with Impact Wrestling, having joined the company in June 2013 just a month after he left WWE. Prior to joining Impact, he worked for 13 years with WWE where he was in production and was also seen on-screen in the early Tough Enough seasons.

While at Impact, “Big” Gaburick oversaw management and production of television, marketing and advertising production, special projects and digital assets. He later also was in charge of creative and talent and just like Jeremy Borash, he was one of the main man backstage at Impact. His role greatly decreased once Anthem took over the company and was then relegated to just a consultant position.

Upon his return to WWE, Gaburick was sent to Saudi Arabia where he is working on pre-production for the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

