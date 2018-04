Pro Wrestling Insider is reporting that former WWE superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) is now wanted by the New Orleans police on charges of battery for the incident where he threw hot coffee in the face of WWE hall of famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts at WrestleCon. In the state of Louisiana, battery carries a potential penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

