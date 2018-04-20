Funeral arrangements for Bruno Sammartino

Funeral services for WWE hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino have been set for tomorrow and Sunday. Visitors will be received this weekend at the John A.. Freyvogel Sons Funeral Home which is located at 4900 Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM. The actual funeral and burial will be held on Monday morning at 10 at the St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church located at 311 Siebert Road. While the funeral is public, the burial will be a private event. “The Sammartino family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of UPMC Passavant for the compassionate care that Bruno has always received,” a statement from the family on the funeral home website read. A guestbook has been opened at www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com/id65.html. The wrestling legend died on Wednesday morning at the age of 82..

