Asuka’s First SDLive Match Announced, Time-Lapse of Superdome Preparing for Wrestlemania

Apr 20, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

One of SmackDown’s newest acquisitions, Asuka, will have her first match on SmackDown Live on Tuesday April 24th.  Asuka and Becky Lynch will team up to face The Iconics (Billy Kay & Peyton Royce).

Below is a time-lapse video of WWE preparing its WrestleMania set at the Superdome in New Orleans.

