WWE Raw Live Event Results – April 19, 2018 – Cape Town, South Africa

Apr 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak

3. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar

4. Triple Threat Match
Asuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks

5. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

6. Titus Worldwide defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax defeated Mandy Rose (w/Sonya Deville)

8. Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

