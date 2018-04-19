Velveteen Dream

Real name: Patrick Clark Jr.

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 227 lbs.

Date of birth: August 19, 1995

Hometown: Washington, DC

Pro debut: October 3, 2014

Trained by: Calvin Raines

Finishing move: Purple Rainmaker

Biography

– Clark was chosen to be a contestant in the sixth season of the WWE competition WWE Tough Enough, which began airing in June 2015. Despite being tapped as one of the favorites to win the competition, he was eliminated in the 5th episode due to a perceived lack of humility, placing 9th overall in the series.

– On October 17, 2015, it was reported that Clark had signed a developmental contract with WWE. He made his in-ring debut for the company at a NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on February 5, 2016, losing to Riddick Moss.

