The Miz talks about his favorite wrestler growing up

“My favorite wrestler growing up was The Ultimate Warrior. I used to run around with the tassels on my arms. And he held the Intercontinental title, and so did wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and Ravishing Rick Rude. I want the Intercontinental title to be seen as more than just a mid-card belt. The Intercontinental Champion used to be seen as a threat to the WWE Champion. My goal is to return the Intercontinental Championship to that level of importance.”

source: complex.com

(Visited 1 times, 33 visits today)