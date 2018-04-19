Nixon Newell

Apr 19, 2018 - by Jamie Cruickshank

photo credit: Gilda Pasquil

Real name: Steffanie Newell
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 141 lbs.
Date of birth: November 15, 1994
From: Bargoed, Wales, UK
Pro debut: 2013
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Finishing move: The Shiniest Wizard

Biography

– Newell debuted for the American all-female promotion Shimmer Women Athletes at Volume 81, first losing to Veda Scott.
– In January 2017, Newell embarked on her first tour of Japan, competing with the all-female promotion Stardom.
– In April 2017, it was reported that Newell had signed a contract with WWE and would immediately report when her visa were complete to travel.

