Nixon Newell
Real name: Steffanie Newell
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 141 lbs.
Date of birth: November 15, 1994
From: Bargoed, Wales, UK
Pro debut: 2013
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Finishing move: The Shiniest Wizard
Biography
– Newell debuted for the American all-female promotion Shimmer Women Athletes at Volume 81, first losing to Veda Scott.
– In January 2017, Newell embarked on her first tour of Japan, competing with the all-female promotion Stardom.
– In April 2017, it was reported that Newell had signed a contract with WWE and would immediately report when her visa were complete to travel.
(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)