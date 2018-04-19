Nixon Newell

Real name: Steffanie Newell

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 141 lbs.

Date of birth: November 15, 1994

From: Bargoed, Wales, UK

Pro debut: 2013

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: The Shiniest Wizard

Biography

– Newell debuted for the American all-female promotion Shimmer Women Athletes at Volume 81, first losing to Veda Scott.

– In January 2017, Newell embarked on her first tour of Japan, competing with the all-female promotion Stardom.

– In April 2017, it was reported that Newell had signed a contract with WWE and would immediately report when her visa were complete to travel.

