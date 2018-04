Kavita Devi

Real name: Kavita Dalal

Height: 5’9″

Weight:

Date of birth:

From: Haryana, India

Pro debut: 2016

Trained by: WWE Performance Center, The Great Khali

Finishing move: Roundhouse kick

Biography

– Devi competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament.

– On October 15, 2017, WWE announced that Devi had signed a developmental contract.

