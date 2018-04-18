WWE Raw Live Event Results – April 18, 2018 – Cape Town, South Africa

1. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak

3. Bayley defeated Sasha Banks

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

5. Titus Worldwide defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)

7. Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns defeated Elias and Braun Strowman

