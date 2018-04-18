WWE Legend Bruno Sammartino Passes Away at 82

Apr 18, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age of 82.

The two-time WWWF Champion passed away at his home in Pittsburgh, PA this morning following a hospitalization, according to PWInsider. Stay tuned as we hope to have more details on his passing soon.

Our condolences go out to Bruno’s family, friends and fans.

2 Responses

  1. Popola Poppadupolous says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:33 am

    He will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time 😢❤️

  2. NCW Promoter says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:51 am

    The Very Reason I Became A Professional Wrestler My Friend Since 1978 The Living Legend Bruno Sammartino My Prayers To David Denny Daryl And Carol And His Family THANK YOU Bruno

