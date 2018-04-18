WWE Legend Bruno Sammartino Passes Away at 82
WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age of 82.
The two-time WWWF Champion passed away at his home in Pittsburgh, PA this morning following a hospitalization, according to PWInsider. Stay tuned as we hope to have more details on his passing soon.
Our condolences go out to Bruno’s family, friends and fans.
(Visited 1 times, 84 visits today)
He will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time 😢❤️
The Very Reason I Became A Professional Wrestler My Friend Since 1978 The Living Legend Bruno Sammartino My Prayers To David Denny Daryl And Carol And His Family THANK YOU Bruno