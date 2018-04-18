WWE films awesome music video to celebrate dual-brand PPVs coming to WWE Network

As all of you are aware, WWE has canned the brand-specific pay-per-views and will once again present a joint, monthly show with Raw and Smackdown Superstars starting from Backlash in May.

To commemorate this, WWE filmed an awesome music video titled The Best of Both Worlds, showcasing WWE Superstars dancing and singing, or in most cases, lip syncing and having a great time. Those who appear in the music video telling us they’re not afraid to “dream big” are The Bar, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Elias, The Usos, AJ Styles, Carmella, Naomi, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Aiden English, The Miz, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, Bayley, and Erick Rowan.

While there are several who had an A+ performance, the current Smackdown Women’s champion Carmella must be the MVP of this music video. You should definitely spare 1 minute 54 seconds of your life to watch it below.

