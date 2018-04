Tino Sabbatelli

Real name: Sabatino “Sabby” Piscitelli

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of birth: August 24, 1983

From: Boca Raton, Florida

Pro debut: April 4, 2015

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Biography

– In October 2014, Piscitelli signed a developmental contract with WWE and began training to become a professional wrestler at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

