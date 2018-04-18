The wrestling community remembers Bruno Sammartino

Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man…

A true friend…and one of the toughest people I've ever met.

My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream — Triple H (@TripleH) April 18, 2018

#RIPBrunoSammartino What a life he lived! God speed Mr Sammartino https://t.co/ZGrgoUkEch — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) April 18, 2018

Nothing today can happen without what he did back then. Rest in power and thank you Bruno Sammartino. pic.twitter.com/JEuHPUh3fJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2018

I will always have an enormous amount of respect & admiration for Bruno Sammartino. I can’t thank him enough for always being kind to me & taking time to have a genuine conversation. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 18, 2018

VERY VERY sad day in the wrestling biz…. 😔😢😔 — Shane Douglas (@TheFranchiseSD) April 18, 2018

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bruno Sammartino. Walter”Killer” Kowalski always spoke so highly of him. An absolute legend in our industry in every sense of the word. They just don’t make men like that anymore. Godspeed sir. 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 18, 2018

WRESTLER WEEKLY sends our prayers, thoughts, and condolences to the family of #BrunoSammartino as we have just learned of his passing! Such a great wrestler and incredible Man! A champion of champions for many fans and wrestlers alike! God bless! #WWWF #WWF #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/v3fKrjPZ6l — Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) April 18, 2018

Very saddened by the news of Bruno Sammartino’s death. The term Legend gets thrown around a lot, no one in wrestling deserves it more than Bruno #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino is a wrestling Legend

Honored to have had many conversations with him

When I was w/him I knew I was w/pure class & greatness

Celebrate his life watch 1of his matches today

I was humbled he even knew my name

I'm very sad pic.twitter.com/RfD1XIQYo9 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Bruno Samartino. It was an honor meeting you and talking how many times we could have sold out MSG together back in the day. #RIPBrunoSammartino pic.twitter.com/Df7TgfBDnR — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 18, 2018

