PWInsider is reporting that Randy Orton’s tattoo artist has filed a lawsuit against the WWE for using Randy Ortons tattoos in the WWE 2K18 Video Game.

“TMZ.com reported this evening that tattoo artist Catherine Alexander has filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment and WWE’s videogame licensee 2K, claiming that they are infringing on her copyright for tattoo designs that she has imprinted on Randy Orton, having been his tattoo artist since 2003.

According to the TMZ report, Alexander contacted WWE with similar claims in 2009 and they offered her a $450 fee for the rights to the designs, which she turned down.

Alexander is claiming that by recreating the tattoos in the WWE videogames, the rights to her designs are being infringed upon.”

(Visited 1 times, 49 visits today)