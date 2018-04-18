GLOW season two returns on Netflix on June 29

Streaming giant Netflix today announced that the second season of GLOW will be uploaded in full on Friday, June 29.

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam (Marc Maron) is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.

The whole cast returns for the show which received fantastic reviews from viewers and critics when it came out last year.

You can see the season two trailer below.

