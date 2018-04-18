Four-day tryout to be held in Saudi Arabia

WWE will be holding out a four-day tryout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia starting tomorrow, April 18 and running through April 21. 25 athletes from Saudi will be attending the tryout at the King Abdullah Sports City Sports Hall and those selected will be invited to start training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The talent pool will be comprised of elite performers with a diverse background in sports, including soccer, powerlifting, volleyball, boxing, jiujitsu, gymnastics, CrossFit and taekwondo. “WWE is dedicated to recruiting the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world and developing them into global Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “In partnership with the General Sports Authority, we look forward to bringing the Greatest Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia while showcasing this historic event to the world.”

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)