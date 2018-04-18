All Greatest Royal Rumble tickets marked as unavailable

In what could be an encouraging sign when it comes to ticket sales for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, the WWE.SA website has stopped selling tickets and all five price points now have the “will be available later” note next to them. The Gold section was the first one to go much to no surprise since tickets were 100 SAR – around $80 – for tickets which also include refreshments and food. Only families were allowed to purchase these tickets. One of the two Singles section was then made unavailable and tickets for the upper and lower sections for single individuals went for dirt cheap, just 10 SAR and 20 SAR which are $2.67 and $5.33 respectively.. The outdoor King Abdullah Sports City stadium, also nicknamed The Shining Jewel, was opened in 2014 at a cost of $560 million and seats just over 62,000 people. It’s not clear how many tickets WWE sold for this show yet and more could be released before the show next week.

