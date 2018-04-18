Aleister Black says Triple H came up with his WWE name



“The name was kind of a collaboration between me and Triple H. I think when I originally started pitching some ideas, he was seeing where I was going with it. And I think Triple H has a really sharp mind for these kinds of things and he was like, ‘Well, what do you think about Aleister Black?’ And I was like, ‘That sounds great – that sounds amazing.’ When it came to the music, CFO$ and all those guys, and Neil from WWE Music, I gave them examples of what I think Aleister Black’s music should be and they let me write the lyrics, which was really cool. And then, Brendan from Incendiary sang the lyrics. And Incendiary is one of my favorite hardcore bands, so that was a trip as well. So they had me pretty involved in the whole process from what I was to what I became in NXT.”

note: he was previously known as Tommy End

