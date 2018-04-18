4/18/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with an “In Memory of Bruno Sammartino” still-shot and then the opening credits roll.

Johnny Gargano’s music hits as Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. Gargano makes his way to the ring with his wife, Candice LeRae. Gargano says it is really good to be home and he is proud to say that he has his life back and is back where he belongs. He says Johnny Wrestling is back in NXT and he thanks all of the fans for having his back. He says he would not have been able to do anything without his wife and then he gives her a hug. He says he has one last piece of unfinished business. Candice says she will be handling that when she goes one-on-one with Zelina Vega later tonight. Gargano says if Andrade “Cien” Almas tries to get involved, he will drop him like he did Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano says when they are done with Almas and Vega, there is only one place to go and he officially challenges Aleister Black for the NXT Championship.

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan in a No Disqualification Match, and see that Ricochet will be in action up next.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)