4/17/18 Smackdown Live Viewership for the roster shake up

Apr 18, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

– Night two of the Superstar Shake-Up on Smackdown did a total of 2,796,000 viewers, down 156,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.. It’s the third most-watched Smackdown of 2018 so far. NBA playoffs once again probably left a small dent in viewership. Smackdown was #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #5 in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

