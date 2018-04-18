4/16/18 Raw Viewership for the roster shake up

The Superstar Shake-Up night one on Raw drew 3,622,000 viewers, the third-best number of 2018 so far. It was down 299,000 from the post-Mania Raw. Hour one did 3,634,000 viewers, followed by 3,754,000 in the second hour, and 3,479,000 in the third and final hour. Raw was #2, #4, and #5 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic as the NBA playoffs on TNT took the #1 and #3 spot. The show was #3 in overall viewership for the night.

