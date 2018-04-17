WWE stocks reach new 52-week high, nears $40

– With an encouraging Network subscriber count and a stronger than anticipated performance in the first quarter of 2018, WWE hit a 52-week high today of $39.56 which is the highest WWE stocks have reached in its history. Things could look even better when WWE announces the Q1 2018 results on May 3. Last week, WWE said that it was exceeding its previous guidance by around $4 million. 2018 is looking to be WWE’s best-ever year with record revenue.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)