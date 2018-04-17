Nikki Bella called off wedding and relationship after Cena couldn’t commit to having children

Apr 17, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

PEOPLE.COM is reporting that it was Nikki Bella who called off the wedding and ended the relationship with John Cena after it was clear that Cena once again changed his stance about having kids.

“They have had an on and off relationship for years. It’s no secret that they didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you’re in love, you turn a blind eye. And that’s what Nikki did,” the a source close to the couple said.

The same source said that everyone was surprised when Nikki originally changed her opinion on having kids and everyone knew that it wasn’t really her. “You can’t take motherhood away from a woman,” the source added. But Nikki did it to keep her relationship with Cena alive and eventually the former champ agreed to marry her and even have kids.

But something changed over the past few weeks and he started having cold feed as their May 5 wedding date was approaching fast.

“John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the source continued. “Nikki doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

  1. overpopulation says:
    April 17, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I hate to say it, but there are already roughly 7.3 billion people on the earth. Why do women act like “motherhood” is some huge accomplisment? Literally 90 percent of women can have children at some point or another in their lives, so it isn’t a huge deal. We don’t need to be adding more people to this planet.

