More on the casket match shake up

Here’s the story behind Rusev being added back to the match vs Undertaker at The Greatest Royal Rumble:

According to Brad Shepard WWE was offended by the headline TMZ had posted in an interview with Rusev that said “Rusev is going to CRUSH Undertaker’s old ass.”

Only problem was that the headline was misleading and WWE didn’t actually check the video until Michelle McCool put out the tweet below.

Rusev only said “Taker is up there but he can still go.” So after all that was cleared up Rusev was added back to the match.

