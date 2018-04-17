LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 4/17

– The Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking at last week’s happenings between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

– We’re live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction.

Styles takes the mic as fans chant his name. He says Shinsuke Nakamura showed his true colors after the loss at WrestleMania 34 and he’s not just The Artist, he’s a con-artist. We get some dueling chants for AJ and Nakamura now. AJ says he should have been celebrating with fans last week but all he could think of was payback. AJ says he was presented with a real dream match last week, against Daniel Bryan. Fans chant “yes!” now. AJ says Nakamura showed his true colors then as well and ruined the match. AJ says he’s not letting it go and he’s not leaving the ring until he confronts Nakamura. Fans pop. AJ knows Shinsuke has suddenly forgot how to speak English but he’s not here to talk, he’s here to fight. AJ calls Nakamura a two-faced coward and tells him to come out and fight.

We hear Aiden English start singing as he and Rusev come to the stage instead. They get somewhat of a pop. English sings or raps about AJ facing Rusev and asks fans what day it is… Rusev Day. AJ says since it is Rusev Day and Nakamura doesn’t have a spine, let’s fight. Rusev marches to the ring and English goes to ringside.

AJ Styles vs. Rusev

The bell rings and Rusev goes right to work on AJ. Rusev gets some offense in but AJ quickly applies the Calf Crusher. English hits the ring for the quick disqualification.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

– AJ gets double teamed until Daniel Bryan runs out to make the save. Rusev goes out and English is next. Fans chant “yes!” as Bryan and AJ stand tall in the ring while AJ’s music hits.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is backstage watching when SmackDown General Manager Paige enters. Paige makes Bryan and AJ vs. Rusev Day for tonight’s main event. They talk more about tonight’s show, including The Miz’s return. Paige goes to leave but Shane motions for her to cover up her cleavage. She does and leaves the office.

– Still to come, Carmella will celebrate her big title win. We go to commercial.

