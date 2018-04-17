Jake Hager signs multi-fight deal with MLW

ORLANDO – Major League Wrestling has reached a multi-fight deal with Jake Hager, the ex-World Champion formerly known as “Jack Swagger”. The deal will see Hager make his MLW debut on May 3rd in Orlando at MLW: Intimidation Games hosted by Gilt Nightclub.

A native of Perry, Oklahoma, the current Bellator MMA fighter was a decorated collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, where he was an All-American and set the school record for most pins at the 285-pound weight class in a single season with 30.

“A reckoning is coming to the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling,” said Hager’s new manager, renowned southern promoter Colonel Robert Parker.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.

The main event signed for May 3rd:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

VS.

PENTAGON JR.

(PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)

Talent signed for May 3rd thus far include:

REY FENIX

MVP

BARRINGTON HUGHES

JAKE HAGER (MANAGED BY COL. PARKER)

MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN

THE DIRTY BLONDES

PLUS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: Intimidation Games is an all ages event.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

