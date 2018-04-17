Graham on Rousey: “she does not have an original thought in her head”

“Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following on his Facebook page:

Ronda Lousy vs HHH

First off to the fan who wrote.. ” I find Ronda’s use of Piper’s

gimmick nauseating ” You my brother are dead on my man !!!

I find it a total insult and absolutely reveals that she does not have an original thought in her head. Damn, can’t she be an original at anything ? This shows you how shallow she is and by the way, I am a fan of females being in the main event. That is why I put up this photo of Amanda Nunes kicking her ass in 48 seconds. She looked pitiful, a TKO in 48 seconds on Dec. 30th, 2016 by Nunes, a real fighter and Rousey just a jobber.

Speaking of jobbers, I read today a quote by Meltzer that shook me to the core, it goes as follows, ” There was a rumor going around by WWE officials prior to mania 34 that Rousey was going to make HHH tap out to her armbar finisher

( instead of Stephanie McMahon ) and it appears the company went in the latter direction specifically due to storyline continuity reasons; as Rousey attacked Stephanie’s arm the next night on Raw whereas HHH is not a regular on-screen character and has disappeared for now. ”

WHAT ??? Miss Lousy was going to make H tap out ??? This would have been received as well as a cement truck full of pig sh*t being dumped on the mania 34 fans. God folks, what is the WWE thinking ??? RR is not a god of some kind but a mere female x UFC failure that got her flat ass kicked twice on the way out. Now this is nauseating. I demand that you fans respond to this crap the WWE is trying to lay on you by even thinking about her making HHH tap out, god this makes me sick.

To help you get over your urge to vomit over this news, please click on the link directly below that my main man Mike found for me. Just a 60 second promo by me from Florida and please tell me if anyone in the WWE today can match my short promo, UN-scripted and loaded !!! Superstar B. G.

