Full List of WWE SmackDown Roster Changes from the Final Night of the Superstar Shakeup (Photos, Video)

As noted, tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Samoa Joe, Big Cass and WWE NXT group SAnitY (minus Nikki Cross) join the blue brand roster.

The following SmackDown roster additions were also made tonight – Cesaro, Sheamus, Asuka, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, R-Truth, Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Below is the full list of roster changes from tonight’s SmackDown, along with more shots of the new arrivals. You can read the full list of changes from Monday’s RAW at this link.

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Sonya Deville goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Mandy Rose goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Samoa Joe goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Big Cass goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Asuka goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Luke Gallows goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Karl Anderson goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Sheamus goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Cesaro goes from RAW to SmackDown

* R-Truth goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Eric Young of SAnitY goes from WWE NXT to SmackDown

* Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY goes from WWE NXT to SmackDown

* Killian Dain of SAnitY goes from WWE NXT to SmackDown

* Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) goes from WWE NXT to SmackDown

Hell has been RAISED in our main event thanks to the uninvited pair of @ShinsukeN and @BigCassWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HTmn9Xg4Nc — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

