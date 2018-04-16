WWE RAW Roster Additions Revealed on Social Media, Full List of Changes from Superstar Shakeup Night One

Add Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley and Mike Kanellis to the list of SmackDown stars moving to RAW in the WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of tonight’s RAW. The roster changes with Gable, Rawley, Kanellis and Ryder were revealed on social media while the others were acknowledged on TV.

As noted, the RAW to SmackDown roster changes will be revealed on tomorrow’s SmackDown as the 2018 Superstar Shakeup wraps.

Below is the full list of changes from tonight’s show along with photos and videos from the arrivals we haven’t covered yet:

* Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Ruby Riott goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Liv Morgan goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sarah Logan goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sami Zayn goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Kevin Owens goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Tyler Breeze goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Fandango goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Natalya goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Dolph Ziggler goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Baron Corbin goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Zack Ryder goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Mojo Rawley goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Mike Kanellis goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Chad Gable goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bobby Roode goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Drew McIntyre goes from WWE NXT to RAW

* The Miz goes from RAW to SmackDown

