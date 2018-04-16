WWE Adds Rusev Back to Casket Match, Trophy Revealed for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble, Updated Card

WWE just announced that Rusev has been added back to the Casket Match against The Undertaker at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. As we’ve noted, Rusev was replaced by Chris Jericho earlier this month and the storyline for the replacement was that Lana was not going to allow her husband to compete in a Casket Match. Lana made the following tweet today before WWE announced the latest change for the match:

After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2018

In other news on the big event from Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network, WWE currently has the following 20 Superstars confirmed for the 50-man Royal Rumble match on their website: Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler and Rusev.

There’s no word yet on if Rusev will still be competing in the match but Jericho will likely be re-added to the match once the update their listings.

It looks like some of the Superstars already booked for singles matches at the event could be working the Rumble main event too because of the need for 50 competitors. A new WWE En Espanol video has the following Superstars on a graphic for the match: Titus O’Neil, Chad Gable, Mojo Rawley, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Elias, Apollo, Kurt Angle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Triple H, Randy Orton, Zack Ryder, Chris Jericho, Sin Cara, Braun Strowman and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The WWE En Espanol video also revealed the trophy that the winner of the match will win, as seen below:

Below is the current confirmed card for the event, according to the WWE website:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

TBA vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Rusev (likely replaced by Chris Jericho), TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H

