Superstar Shake-up 2018 starts tonight on Monday Night Raw

The first of a two-night Superstar Shake-up will take place tonight on Monday Night Raw with most major stars from Smackdown attending the broadcast as well.

This is the second time that WWE will be doing a shake up of their roster following the initial draft in July 2016. Some Raw stars will be appearing on Smackdown tomorrow although the big ones will be absent as they will be heading to South Africa for a four-day tour.

Last year, Apollo Crews, The Miz and Maryse, Dean Ambrose, Curt Hawkins, Bray Wyatt, Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Alexa Bliss, and Mickie James moved to Raw and Ambrose took the Intercontinental title with him as well. Moving to Smackdown were Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Primo and Epic, Tamina, Charlotte Flair, Sin Cara, Rusev, Lana, and The New Day.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and new Smackdown General Manager Paige will be doing the trades on behalf of the two brands.

