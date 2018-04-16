Source says Nikki Bella is “heartbroken”

Apr 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

People magazine stated a source close to Nikki Bella had this to say regarding the split of her and Cena.

“She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider said. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time, he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth. But in that case, he never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken.”

There is still a chance this is all a work for the Total Bellas reality show, as it wouldn’t be the first time something of this nature happened.

