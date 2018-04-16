New WWE United States Champion Crowned After Jinder Mahal Comes To RAW (Photos, Video)

Tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW kicked off with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealing the first roster change – Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh came from SmackDown to the red brand.

Jinder brought the WWE United States Title to RAW with him but he was immediately booked in a match against Jeff Hardy and dropped the title.

This is Jeff’s first run with the WWE United States Title. Jinder just won the title back at WrestleMania 34, winning a Fatal 4 Way over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

