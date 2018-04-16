New Title Matches Revealed For WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Two new matches are now official for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, which will air live on the WWE Network – Jinder Mahal’s rematch against new WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy plus The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Rusev (likely replaced by Chris Jericho), TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H

