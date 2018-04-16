LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 4/16

– We’re live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He welcomes us to the first night of the Superstar Shakeup and promises big surprises for tonight. He goes to get started but he’s interrupted by Sunil Singh, who introduces the newest member of the RAW roster – WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal.

Jinder hits the ring as fans boo. He congratulates Angle on signing The Modern Day Maharaja to RAW and securing it as the A Show. Jinder wants to know why he was brought to RAW in a SUV when he only travels in a limousine with motorcade. Angle officially welcomes Jinder and says they never agreed on a limo. Jinder rants about how he’s better than everyone else but Angle isn’t so sure. Fans chant “you suck” as Jinder demands the same treatment as Angle’s other champion, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The back & forth leads to Angle booking Jinder in a title match right now. The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy to a big pop.

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy makes his way into the ring and we get the bell. Jinder goes right to work on Hardy. Jinder works Hardy over as fans chant for Hardy. Jeff turns it around in the corners.

Jinder turns it back around but Jeff ends up sending him to the floor and kicking him back. Jeff leaps from the apron and takes Jinder down on the floor again. We go to commercial.

