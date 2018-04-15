WWE NXT Live Event Results – April 14, 2018 – Cocoa, Florida

1. Raul Mendoza defeated Lio Rush

2. Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah

3. The Street Profits defeated TM-61

4. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Marcel Barthel (w/Fabian Aichner) (via Disqualification)

5. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Jessie Elaban and The Authors of Pain defeated Adrian Jaoude, Cezar Bononi, and Taynara Conti

6. Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. EC3 defeated Mars Wang

8. No Way Jose defeated EC3

9. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match

Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, and Vanessa Borne

-Kai will receive her championship match against Shayna Baszler at the next house show in Cocoa.

10. Non-title Match

Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

