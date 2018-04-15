Rampage movie with Dwayne Johnson opens in #1 but with disappointing numbers

Apr 15, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Rampage movie got its #1 spot in the box office this weekend with an estimated $34.5 million from 4,101 theaters according to data released by BoxOfficeMojo.com.

The movie, which was also released in several international locations this weekend, pulled in $114,100,000 and now has a worldwide box office revenue of $148,600,000. With Avengers: Infinity War coming out, realistically Rampage only has one more week of fight in the box office chart as once Avengers is released, it’s game over for all the other movies.

The $34.5 million opening weekend is a disappointment for the studio considering the movie cost $120 million to make. It was also the widest-ever release for a Johnson movie with 4,101 theaters. It still pulled less than the opening of Jumanji which was in 3,765 theaters and it sits in 14th place in terms of opening weekend for The Rock.

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/11/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal